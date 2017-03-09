Biloxi crash victims sue bus operator, train company involved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second lawsuit has been filed against the bus company involved in the Biloxi bus and train crash that left four Texans dead.

Darwyn and Marie Hanna were both injured when a train hit their Echo Transportation-operated bus Tuesday. The lawsuit also names the train company, CSX Transportation, arguing the train crew failed to keep a proper lookout and stop in time.

The Hannas say they’ll likely face pain and suffering for the rest of their lives and believe both the bus and the train companies are at fault. They are seeking more than $1 million.

Wednesday, the family of the Lockhart couple killed in the crash filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit. Peggy and Ken Hoffman were both retired administrators with Lockhart ISD. The family’s lawsuit is asking for millions of dollars in damages.

The Hoffman lawsuit claims a “humped” crossing sign was posted in front of the crossing indicating the low ground and potential for getting stuck. After the crash, the suit says more than 30 minutes passed before the injured passengers were taken off the bus.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that the bus driver was not on the planned route when the collision happened.