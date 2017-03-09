Bastrop deputies seek Sunny Food Mart robber

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed the Sunny Food Mart in Cedar Creek at gunpoint early last month.

Surveillance photos from 10:20 p.m. on February 6, show the robber behind the counter and trying to work the register. He’s described as slim, standing 5-foot-8-inches tall. He appears to be in his late teens to early 20’s.

He was wearing a black baseball cap which possibly had his hair tucked under, a solid black “Varsity Style” hoodie jacket with leather sleeves with white drawstrings on the hood, blue jeans and black shoes. The suspect had a roll of gray duct tape on his left wrist. He did not appear to have any facial hair but had pock marks on his cheeks.

Deputies say the robber ran behind the store onto Union Chapel Road and appeared to have gotten into a white Chevrolet Avalanche or Cadillac Escalade EXT and traveled west onto SH 71.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bluebonnet Area Crime Stoppers.