Austin ISD testing out new GPS tech that keeps track of school bus riders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 1,000 parents in the Austin Independent School District whose children ride the school bus received a letter this week informing them they will be part of a new pilot program.

On March 27, the first Monday after Spring Break, 960 children will get their own ID card to start scanning every time they get on and off their bus. New card readers have been installed on 20 school buses that serve the following campuses:

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders

Parades Middle School

Blazier Elementary

Walnut Creek Elementary

Austin High School

When a student scans their card, GPS technology on the bus will log their exact time and location. The information will automatically go into a database transportation officials and campus staff can access. If a student loses their card, there is also a key pad students can use to punch in the last 4-digits of their student ID number.

“We see there is a need for an additional layer of safety for kids,” said Kris Hafezizadeh, AISD transportation director.

He says the technology would come in handy when a parent calls to report an issue with a missing bus rider. Knowing when and where they got on and off the bus would help expedite the process of tracking them down.

Right now, it can take a while to retrace a child’s steps. “My team, campus police and many times APD — we all go to the location,” said Hafezizadeh.

The location of where they think the child may have gotten off the bus. “Sometimes when you have a bus of elementary students, 70 of them in the bus, it’s not always 100 percent for the driver to know if that child was on the bus or not on a daily basis,” the director said.

Another scenario where the technology would come into play is knowing exactly who is on the bus in an emergency. For example, if a bus is involved in a crash, the district would have a log of exactly who is on board, and can contact the parents immediately.

“My child, he’s only two now, but if he were going [to AISD] I would like those extra procedures,” said Antonia Wilemon.

The scanner works with existing GPS technology that is already installed on AISD buses. Testing it out for about two months will cost AISD an additional $10,000. Rolling it out district-wide would be a much larger investment.

“With transportation, the number one thing is safety,” said Hafezizadeh. “So whatever we can provide to help us in the community and our students and our school officials, we will try it.”

In 2016, Georgetown and the Lake Travis ISD both started using similar technology called S.M.A.R.T. Tag. LTISD Director of Communications, Marco Alvarado, told KXAN it’s been a big success, and gives parents and district employees peace of mind knowing exactly who is on board every bus every day.

Austin ISD is a substantially larger district of about 84,000 students, and roughly 22,000 daily bus riders.