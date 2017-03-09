AISD says realtor tours are making a difference in enrollment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aging buildings, budget problems and shrinking enrollment — phrases and headlines that have damaged the reputation of Austin schools. Austin Independent School District is working to change that, using an opportunity to sell itself to the hundreds of new families moving to Austin every day.

The strategy is simple: selling the seller.

“It’s a great learning opportunity for us to bring realtors into the schools and teach them about our schools, what programs we have to offer, what choices their clients might have. Because what we know is that whenever a family is looking for a home and they ask their realtor, ‘What can you tell me about the schools in the area?’ Sometimes they have all the information and sometimes they may not,” said AISD spokeswoman Samantha Alexander.

The marketing strategy started back in 2015, when the first group of realtors toured three South Austin schools: Cunningham Elementary School, Covington Middle School and Crockett High School.

Thursday’s tour focused on another area with stops at Small Middle School, Pease Elementary School and Austin High School.

“We needed to pick a family of schools in Central Austin, we hadn’t done Central Austin yet. These schools offer very dynamic and specific programs that we could show the realtors,” Alexander said.

The payoff seems to be working. AISD says while the lessons learned are more general principles, there are some tangible results from this type of marketing. For example, Small Middle School was part of the districts marketing efforts last year and this school year, it experience an increase of a few hundred students. They are expecting that increase to continue next year.

“Seeing the inside of the schools, meeting the teachers, meeting the principals, I’ve learned a lot today, just from this tour today and I’m from Austin,” said Brandy Guthrie, president of the Austin Board of Realtors.

Now, the district has another goal — encouraging parents, through realtors, to utilize the district’s new transfer policy.

“If a family lives maybe on the outskirts of Austin and far north Austin, but work downtown, maybe they weren’t aware that we may live and feed into this school but we can transfer to a school that maybe is closer to may workplace so I can go have lunch with my student or go to the after school activities,” Alexander said.

AISD is fighting a falling enrollment. Year to year, it lost 500 students. A study released in January predicts that Austin school enrollment will drop by another 6,000 students over the next decade.

That also impacts funding. Districts get about $5,200 per student in state funding. A school finance reform bill being heard in the Texas House next Tuesday would increase that another $200 per student.