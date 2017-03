AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after an Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash with a truck in south Austin Thursday morning.

The bus crashed in the 9000 block of South Interstate 35 at Slaughter Lane.

Two students were on-board at the time of the crash. Officers say no one was injured. The students were on their way to Kealing Middle School.

Once the bus is inspected, it will take the kids to school.

