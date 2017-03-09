A New Spin on Fitness

By Published:
Peloton Domain NORTHSIDE
Peloton Domain NORTHSIDE

What if you could take a studio cycling class from the comfort of your own home? That’s the idea behind Peloton at Domain NORTHSIDE, and Amanda got to see how they’re taking a new spin on fitness. Try it before you buy it! Watch as Amanda learns the ins and outs of a Peloton bike, nearly silent and streams live spin classes every day so you can follow along at home. Peloton at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11701 Domain Boulevard. For store hours and more details, go to PelotonCycle.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s