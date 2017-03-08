UT rolls out new hate, bias incident policy

Meagan Stokes Published: Updated:
University of Texas at Austin fountain (KXAN Photo)
University of Texas at Austin fountain and tower (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas at Austin released a new Hate and Bias Incident Policy this morning that outlines what is and isn’t protected under university policy.

The policy is in place to protect students, staff and visitors who may be targeted for their race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or gender expression, age, disability, citizenship, veteran status, sexual orientation, ideology, political views and political affiliation.

Controversial ideas and opinions are allowed to be expressed on campus, but threatened or actual violence against a person will not tolerated by the university. The policy states that no person is allowed to make, distribute or display a statement that constitutes as verbal harassment or incites someone to break the law.

The Hate and Bias Incident Policy will be replacing the Student Policy on Race Relations which only protected those targeted for their race.

Incidents can be reported to university’s.

Students in violation of the policy are subject to being suspended from being on campus and attending classes, or changing the status of the student. Faculty members may be disciplined or fired.

