Tips for a Versatile Spring Break Wardrobe

With Spring Break rapidly approaching, we’re all looking for ways to get the most out of our vacations. Luckily, Maureen Staloch stopped by to show us how we can take our look from the pool to a picnic or a party all while looking fabulous. Some of Maureen’s tips for versatility were to: pack separates, use accessories to change your look, and bring neutral shoes. The first look she showed us was a floral hoodie over a white tunic and grey skirt, paired with white tennis shoes. Maureen described this look as lightweight and easy to travel with. You can re wear each piece to create a different outfit and the cotton material will minimize wrinkles in your clothing. The next look we saw makes it easy to go from the pool to dinner. The model was wear a caftan made of a gauzy material, which already has a little wrinkle in it making it the perfect travel item. The caftan was paired with a brown belt and a neutral heel. To switch up the look throw on a swimsuit under the caftan, remove the belt and add some sandals and you’re ready for a day by the water!

Redbird is in Westlake on Bee Cave Road.

Go to shopredbird.com for more on what’s in store, or give them a call at 512-514-0027.