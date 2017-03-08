Texas sheriff pleads guilty to assault in fight, resigns

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — A North Texas sheriff who acknowledged being involved in a New Year’s Day fight has resigned and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown quit Wednesday. Brown, in a plea deal, was sentenced to a day in jail and fined $500.

An attorney for Brown previously said the sheriff walked into a restaurant where a fight was in progress and his 59-year-old brother had been knocked to the floor.

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, who prosecuted the case, told the Waxahachie Daily Light that the sheriff hit a male college student who had not initiated the confrontation.

Brown, in a statement, took responsibility for his criminal activity, apologized and thanked citizens he’d served since 2009.

County Judge Carol Bush says an interim sheriff will be appointed.