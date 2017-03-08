SXSW Film: What to Watch

We’re mere hours away from the start of SXSW, and with all of the parties, panels, and other events, it can be a lot to figure out. Luckily, Jarod Neece joined us with the full rundown of SXSW films including what we can’t miss, and screenings you can watch for free. He first recommended The Son, which is a series that was shot right here in Austin! It’s a period piece starring Pierce Brosnan and it will be premiering at SXSW. Next he told us about LIFE, which is their closing night film. It is a SciFi/alien/space film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, and will be premiering on March 18 at the Zach Theater. The next film called Barbecue is one of Jarod’s favorites from the festival. A group of filmmakers went to 12 different countries to explore how they all barbecue their meat. Lastly, he told us about Baby Driver a comedy, crime, and action film. The film is directed by Edgar Wright and stars Jamie Foxx and John Hamm. There are also lots of free things to do at SXSW including screenings and celebrations. Check out their website for more details!

SXSW film takes place March 10- 18. Visit them at sxsw.com/film for more on their sessions, screenings and other events.