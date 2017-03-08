Ride Your Way to a Spring Break Body

We’ve got a way to get your body Spring Break ready! Soul Cycle Instructor Chris Chandler stopped by the show to teach us some cool cycling moves. A couple tips to get the most out of your workout is to keep your abs tight and pull your hips over the seat while pedaling. The first move he showed us was the push up. You put your hands on the inner handlebars and bend your elbows and push off, all while cycling! The next move he demonstrated was the Tap Back, which is a Soul Cycle signature. Put your hands on the outside handlebars and as you’re pedaling shift your weight back and forth. Chris described the move as giving the seat a kiss with your butt. This exercise targets your lower lower abs to help achieve a flat stomach!

For more information or to take a class go to soul-cycle.com.