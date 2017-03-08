Lockhart couple killed in bus crash were staples in education community

Ken and Peggy Hoffman (Provided Photo)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A Lockhart couple was killed in Tuesday’s accident in Biloxi. Lockhart ISD has identified them as Ken and Peggy Hoffman.

Ken retired in 1996 as the assistant superintendent for the district. His wife, Peggy, retired in 2002 and was a principal at Plum Creek Elementary for many years.

The two sat in the same seats at the high school football stadium since it was built.

“They probably had more Lockhart ISD clothes and memorabilia than anyone else,” Superintendent Susan Bohn said.

Even though they are gone, their legacy continues. Their daughter is a teacher at Carver Early Education Center. Three of their grandkids work at the district; one is a counselor at M.L. Cisneros freshman campus, another is a teacher at Plum Creek Elementary and the last is a teacher and coach at Lockhart Junior High.

The two were judges for the district’s science fair every year and were active at the community education department by helping with GED campus testing.

