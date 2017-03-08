Learning to See Beyond the Scale in the Race to Embrace

With so much coming at us via social media, television and print…it’s easy as a woman to get bogged down with a certain idea of what perfection is…and if we measure up. Director of Embrace and Body Image Movement Founder Taryn Brumfitt visited us on set to tell us how she went from a body hater to a body lover, and how we can do the same. She decided to travel the world to discover why women feel the way they do about their bodies, and produce a documentary called Embrace. She wants to help women to have perspective and gratitude for the bodies they have and to eat to fuel the body, and to move your body for pleasure instead of obsessing over trying to achieve perfection. She’s started a Race to Embrace to encourage more women to watch the film and to pass it along to the next woman who needs to see it. For more on Taryn’s documentary…and the Race to Embrace…check out bodyimagemovement.com.

