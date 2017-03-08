Learn to Make the Irish Rose Just in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day and we have the perfect cocktail for you! Donny Pro from Jack & Ginger’s Irish Pub joined us to show us how to make the Irish Rose. You start with a shaker of ice then add: 1.5 oz Grey Goose Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Saint Germain liquor, 1/2 oz Fresh lemon juice, and a splash of cranberry. To finish it off you give it a good shake, then strain it into a glass and you have the Irish Rose!

Jack and Ginger’s is located at the Domain in the Rock Rose District. Visit them online at jackandgingers.pub.

