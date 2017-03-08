How to Make a Yellow Bird Cocktail

With intriguing cocktails and cuisine, Peche is the perfect place for your next night out. Bar manager Shaun Meglen was here to ruffle our feathers with one of their signature cocktails, the Yellow Bird. You start with a shaker and add 1 egg, 3/4 oz lemon juice, 1/4 oz simple syrup, 3/4 oz of Amaro Montenegro, and 1.5 oz of Yellow Chartreuse. Then you add 1 ice cube to the shaker and give it a good shake to mix up the egg. Next you add more ice to the shaker and give it a shake. To finish it off you strain the cocktail into a glass and you have made the Yellow Bird!

Peche is located on west 4th street.

Go to pecheaustin.com for more information or give them a call at 512-494-4011.