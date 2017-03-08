Kyle family offers $1,000 reward for info on driver who killed their son

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The family of Michael Mince, the 15-year-old Lehman High School student who was run down by a hit-and-run driver in Niederwald the day after Christmas, is offering an additional $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

Crime Stoppers is already offering a reward up to $1,000. Mince had just left the gas station at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The truck is described as a 1997-2003 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually — possibly with a welder in the bed of the truck — with damage to the right side and a missing passenger side mirror.

Neighbors, who found Mince’s friends screaming and searching for him after the hit-and-run, said the lack of a wider road shoulder, no street lights and a 60 mph speed limit have long been the source of many complaints.

In an interview with KXAN in January, Mince’s mother said she was heartbroken and was pleading with anyone with information on the driver to come forward.

“It just upsets me that somebody felt like he was so worthless that you could just leave him and not even stop to check if he’s OK,” Karin Mince said. “If there was a chance that you could call 911 and get him some help how do you just walk away from him like that.”

She said neighbors told police they came outside after hearing the hit-and-run because it was as loud as “two cars colliding.” “How do you not know what you did?” she asked, addressing the person responsible.

“That piece of trash that you left on the side of the road was my 15-year-old little boy, who I had to plan a funeral for instead of his 16th birthday party,” his mother said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or identity of the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or text “tip 103 + your message” to 274367.