Kyle family offers $1,000 reward for info on driver who killed their son

By Published: Updated:
Kyle teen killed in hit and run with his mother (Courtesy/Karin Mince)
Kyle teen killed in hit and run with his mother (Courtesy/Karin Mince)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The family of Michael Mince, the 15-year-old Lehman High School student who was run down by a hit-and-run driver in Niederwald the day after Christmas, is offering an additional $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

Crime Stoppers is already offering a reward up to $1,000. Mince had just left the gas station at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The truck is described as a 1997-2003 Dodge Ram 3500 Dually — possibly with a welder in the bed of the truck — with damage to the right side and a missing passenger side mirror.

Neighbors, who found Mince’s friends screaming and searching for him after the hit-and-run, said the lack of a wider road shoulder, no street lights and a 60 mph speed limit have long been the source of many complaints.

In an interview with KXAN in January, Mince’s mother said she was heartbroken and was pleading with anyone with information on the driver to come forward.

“It just upsets me that somebody felt like he was so worthless that you could just leave him and not even stop to check if he’s OK,” Karin Mince said. “If there was a chance that you could call 911 and get him some help how do you just walk away from him like that.”

She said neighbors told police they came outside after hearing the hit-and-run because it was as loud as “two cars colliding.” “How do you not know what you did?” she asked, addressing the person responsible.

“That piece of trash that you left on the side of the road was my 15-year-old little boy, who I had to plan a funeral for instead of his 16th birthday party,” his mother said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or identity of the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or text “tip 103 + your message” to 274367.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s