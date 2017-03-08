Hutto teenage runaway has gone off the grid, investigators say

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Officers are asking for your help finding a missing teenager after investigators say their electronic tracking shows she has now gone off the grid.

Aislynn Ann Davis, 13, was reported to police as a voluntary runaway on Feb. 26. Investigators were tracking an electronic device with the girl, indicating she was still in the Austin area.

Police now say that device is no longer active and are asking for the public’s help.

Davis is described by police as five-foot-six inches tall, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing black leggings, denim shorts and a black shirt when she left her home.

Police say Davis may be using the names Xabreilla Regina Lacey or Xasha Lynn Davis-Moore. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective Catherine Parker with Hutto police at 512-759-5988 or email catherine.parker@huttotx.gov.

