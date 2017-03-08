Easy Ways to Get Your Workout Moving!

There are countless studies about the health benefits of getting your body moving. Kim Eagle joined us to tell us how to get our workout moving. She took a few classic exercises that we normally to in place and made them mobile to initiate new muscle groups and get a better ab workout. She started with a lunge and moved backward, then she took the sumo squat and jumped forward and laterally. Next she moved on to the plank and walked side to side creating a full body workout. Lastly, she demonstrated the crab and moved laterally which increases the workout in your glutes!

You can train with Kim by heading to earnthatbody.com.
You can also find her on Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram and Pinterest.
Her handle is @earnthatbody

