Bastrop woman killed in Biloxi bus crash remembered by friends

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The first group of passengers who survived a train and bus collision in Biloxi, Mississippi, have returned home to Bastrop.

Members of the community greeted the group warmly, as they also remembered those they lost.

Maureen Tanner, a friend of Deborah Orr, 62, who was identified as one of the four victims Wednesday, said, “I can’t believe she’s gone. It just doesn’t seem possible. I keep saying it and I see it. But, she’s not gonna come through that door anymore.”

Tanner says the loss of Orr will be felt for a long time at the Bastrop Senior Center. Orr was an active member there and was proud to be a “Red hatter.”

Hats, Tanner says, were a part of who she was. “She has hats for everything. If you see Debbie without a hat, you ask her if she feels OK,” Tanner continued.

“She kept us happy. And if there was a party to be had, she made sure it went well.”

Orr designed the senior center’s veterans’ wall by hand and was happy to be involved. “Debbie,” as her friends knew her, made it a point to celebrate life, especially when getting older.

“She always put her best into everything. And she’s gonna be dearly missed. I mean, you don’t find that kind of person very often,” Tanner said.

For anyone wanting to donate to the cause, a fund has been set up at the First National Bank for the victims of the crash under the name “Biloxi senior trip.”