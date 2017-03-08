APD seeking wheelchair robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Can you recognize the woman pictured above? Austin Police say she’s a suspect in an armed robbery at the Best Buy store at 9607 Research Blvd.
Police say the woman and an accomplice pulled out weapons as they were confronted by Best Buy’s loss prevention staff. The duo then escaped in a dark grey Ford Escape with a temporary license plate.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- White female
- Approx. 40 years of age
- Approx. 5’4”
- Approx. 130 lbs.
- Right leg wrapped in a bandage
- Using a wheelchair
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Hispanic female
- Approx. 35 years of age
- Approx. 110 lbs.
- Black hair with some gray
- Buzz cut hair style
Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to call the Robbery Tip Line (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.