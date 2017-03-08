A Springtime Checkup For Your Home

Spring is a great time for going to the doctor and getting a physical. John Culver with Allied Siding & Windows joined us in the studio to talk about giving your home that springtime checkup. Spring is a great time for each of us to get an annual physical. It’s also a great time to give your home a health checkup.

Things to look for around house include:

Boards missing or falling off

Holes in the siding – could be due to rot or could be due to insects or other animals

Soft wood

Mildew on siding

Rotten areas from moisture buildup or water runoff

Damage on edges or base of chimney

Bubbles or warping in siding

We’ve all heard of the band-aid approach, which is basically covering up a problem rather than taking care of it. Putting a new coat of paint on rotten siding isn’t going to make it any less rotten. The best medicine is James Hardie siding!

Benefits of James Hardie Siding

Resistant to water (fiber cement)

Resistant to insects and pests

Fire resistant (same insurance rating as brick, so it could save you money)

30-year non-prorated warranty

1,400 color and design combinations

Best return on investments for home projects

Benefits of using Allied Siding & Windows install teams

Trained directly by James Hardie

In business for 29 years

Helped more than 40,000 homeowners

Installs more Hardie replacement siding than anyone in Texas

Teams do it all day every day, so they know what they’re doing

