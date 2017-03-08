“A Day without a Woman” to draw attention to women’s economic impact

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Women across the country are planning to take part in a national event Wednesday called “A Day Without A Woman.”

Women nationwide are encouraged to skip work, wear red, or shop exclusively at stores owned by other women. Organizers in Texas are encouraging people to support women-owned businesses. They are calling it “Spend a Day With Women.” More than 200 businesses here in Texas are taking part in the “A Day Without A Woman” movement.

The movement is designed to draw attention to the impact women have on the economy despite earning less money and having higher rates of discrimination.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, women make 80 cents for every dollar a man makes.