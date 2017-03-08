2 p.m. news conference set for bus crash updates

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop Police and the Bastrop Senior Center will hold a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon where we expect to learn more information about the victims in the Biloxi bus crash.

Little information about the passengers who were on the bus when it was struck by a freight train has been made public in the hours following the crash.

Lockhart ISD has identified two of the victims as retired administrators Ken and Peggy Hoffman. In a letter to staff, LISD called the Hoffmans “colleagues, teachers and leaders in our community” who have made a mark on a generation of children.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a go team from Washington DC to the crash site Wednesday morning. They will begin investigating at the scene and may hold an additional news conference later this afternoon.

KXAN.com will stream the news conferences in the KXAN News App (download here) and on KXAN.com.