Woman unconscious after crash in north Austin causing delays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A trauma alert has been declared for a woman unconscious after a crash in north Austin Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., according to Austin/Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says two cars crashed on Burnet Road and Rutland Drive. The woman has critical life threatening injuries and is estimated to be in her 50s. A second woman was injured in the crash with non-life threatening injuries; she is estimated to be in her 20s.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Austin police say westbound Rutland Drive at Burnet road will be shut down while they clear the scene of the crash.

