Wildfires burning 100,000 acres in Texas panhandle, killing 3

By Published: Updated:
Perryton wildfire only 5 percent contained burning 100,000 acres (Courtesy: Nexstar)
Perryton wildfire only 5 percent contained burning 100,000 acres (Courtesy: Nexstar)

PERRYTON, Texas (KXAN) — Three separate wildfires are burning thousands of acres in the Texas panhandle killing several people and injuring firefighters.

KFDA-TV in Amarillo reports that a wildfire killed three people in Gray County, Texas. The cause of the fire that started on Monday is being investigated as the optional evacuation has been lifted. Authorities say the fire hopped over Farm to Market 2851 onto Farm to Market 1321 around 6:50 p.m.

The Perryton, Texas fire is only 5 percent contained and has ignited 100,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Smoke can be seen filling the sky as locals are being evacuated by the Texas Game Wardens and the Sheriff’s Office. My High Plains reports that the city of Glazier is under a mandatory evacuation.

Another fire near Amarillo, known as the Dumas Complex Fire, is now 75 percent contained as residents are allowed back into their homes, according to My High Plains. Around 150 homes were threatened by the fire that burned 23,000 acres for most of Monday. Four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Wildfire ear roads 136 & 245 outside of Amarillo. March 6, 2017 (Amarillo Fire Department Photo)
Wildfire near roads 136 & 245 outside of Amarillo. March 6, 2017 (Amarillo Fire Department Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s