Wildfires burning 100,000 acres in Texas panhandle, killing 3

PERRYTON, Texas (KXAN) — Three separate wildfires are burning thousands of acres in the Texas panhandle killing several people and injuring firefighters.

KFDA-TV in Amarillo reports that a wildfire killed three people in Gray County, Texas. The cause of the fire that started on Monday is being investigated as the optional evacuation has been lifted. Authorities say the fire hopped over Farm to Market 2851 onto Farm to Market 1321 around 6:50 p.m.

The Perryton, Texas fire is only 5 percent contained and has ignited 100,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Smoke can be seen filling the sky as locals are being evacuated by the Texas Game Wardens and the Sheriff’s Office. My High Plains reports that the city of Glazier is under a mandatory evacuation.

Another fire near Amarillo, known as the Dumas Complex Fire, is now 75 percent contained as residents are allowed back into their homes, according to My High Plains. Around 150 homes were threatened by the fire that burned 23,000 acres for most of Monday. Four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.