WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is two weeks out

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In two weeks the best golfers in the world will be in Austin for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Tuesday night PGA Tour Director of Communications Chris Reimer was a guest on More Than the Score with the some great tour insight leading up to the event.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s