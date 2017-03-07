To find money for school reforms, lawmakers try to get creative

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in decades, lawmakers are trying to revamp the way they pay for your school – without a threat from the Texas Supreme Court.

Part of the plan would be to increase the amount of money per student in a district but that comes with a $1.6 billion price tag. Lawmakers don’t want to raise taxes– so, they’ll have to get creative.

For the first time in years, money meant for McNeil High School and other Round Rock ISD schools will go outside the district. Next school year – RRISD will pay $11 million in what’s called “recapture.”

“When you think about school finance we’ve obviously been through our trials and tribulations,” said Corey Ryan from Round Rock ISD. He says that’s money not going to their classrooms at a time when the price for quality science and math teachers is high. If the state would chip in more, they’d have a better chance of keeping them.

“If you have a degree in mathematics and science you have other options that pay more,” said Ryan,”We’re not only comparing ourselves to peer districts, we’re also comparing ourselves to industries that they can choose other than teaching.”

But when the state budget is tight, using the “b” word – billion – raises some eyebrows. Texas House leaders hope use the state’s savings account, the economic stabilization fund, to pay off unpaid bills known as the “supplemental budget” in the next few months. They hope that will free up general revenue money to pay for major school finance reforms over the next two years.

Earlier this year the state comptroller predicted Texas will have a smaller budget than the last legislative budget session and will have to squeeze many programs while having a several billion dollar shortfall.

House public education chair Dan Huberty, R – Houston, hopes to get creative using the state’s rainy day fund to pay overdue bills from last budget that would help create more wiggle room for this budget.

“That frees up money for this next budget cycle,” Rep. Huberty said in an interview with KXAN Tuesday morning, “that’s what we’re shooting for.”

The plan would cancel out Round Rock’s “recapture” payment next year. But if the state doesn’t pay, it falls back on local property owners.

There will be another hearing on school finance next Tuesday so non-profits and think tanks can analyze the bill. They will not take a vote on the bill until after that next hearing.

Any overhaul of school finance needs to pass the house and the Senate. That’s a high hurdle. Huberty has already said he won’t advance any bills that include public tax dollars to private or home schools. Senate leadership, including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, have already said the senate won’t take up any school finance bills that do not include those measures.

State lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass a state budget. They’re slated to leave down the last week of May.