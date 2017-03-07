The Pacific Combat Zone Comes Alive in Fredericksburg

One of the highlights that sets the National Museum of the Pacific War apart from other museums is its WWII Pacific Combat Living History Program. The program brings history to life for visitors through weapon and equipment demonstrations, and a live battle reenactment with special effects, a tank and WWII flamethrower. The museum closed the show in the fall of 2015 to begin the second phase of the $8 million renovation to the Pacific Combat Zone. Phase two consisted of the construction of a large vehicle building and shop to house the museum’s fourteen military vehicles and a Higgins boat which will be used during the show. Construction of a common area for living history volunteers which includes showers, bathrooms, and sleeping quarters. The biggest project of the second phase has been complete reconstruction of the battlefield used for the WWII Pacific Combat Living History Program. The reconstruction has doubled the size of the battlefield, added a Japanese hilltop, and expanded seating in a new amphitheater that can hold 425 guest. Shows take place on Saturday and Sunday, with two shows each day at 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM. The museum has eight weekends set for 2017 and tickets can be purchased online at www.pacificwarmuseum.org.

2017 Living History Dates

All show times are at 10:30 and 2:00. An (*) specifies a special showtime

March 11 & 12 April 8 & 9

May 27 & 28 July 1 & 2

Aug. 5 & 6 Sept. 2 & 3

Oct. 7 & 8

Nov. 11* & 12

Tanks, explosions, landing craft and flamethrowers! Living History Reenactments in the Pacific Combat Zone put you on the front line. The Pacific Combat Zone comes alive with the sights and sounds of combat on scheduled weekends throughout the year. U.S. Marine re-enactors move in to capture fortified positions from Japanese defenders, employing landing craft, explosives and flamethrowers! The National Museum of the Pacific War thrilling Living History programs immerses you in the sensations of battle, dramatically showing the equipment, weapons and tactics of the U.S. Army and Marines and the Imperial Japanese Army as they fought on Tarawa, Peleliu, Saipan and Iwo Jima.

The National Museum of the Pacific War is located at 340 East Main Street in Fredericksburg, Texas. Call 830-997-8600 or go to www.pacificwarmuseum.org for more details.

