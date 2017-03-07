Texas again mulls bill banning guns at psychiatric hospital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A bill that would again allow state psychiatric hospitals to ban handguns on their premises has begun making its way through the Texas Legislature.

Such hospitals long prohibited guns, but weren’t included in a list of exemptions to a law the Legislature approved in 2015 making it easier for Texans with permits to bring handguns on state property.

That law even calls for fines for governmental entities that have signs banning guns — the kind of signs that Texas psychiatric hospitals formerly posted.

A bill by Republican Rep. Andrew Murr of Junction seeks to correct what he calls an oversight in the bill approved last session.

The House Public Health Committee heard Murr’s proposal Tuesday and is expected to eventually pass it to the full chamber.