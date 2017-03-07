San Marcos continues search for city manager after interim steps down

Related Coverage John Thomaides wins San Marcos mayoral runoff election

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The city of San Marcos is looking for a person to serve as the interim city manager for the second time after previous City Manager Jared Miller left in January.

Miller announced that he would be leaving in January after accepting a position of city manager for the City of Amarillo. That same month the City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Collette Jamison as the interim city manager.

Last week, Jamison decided to step down from the position for personal reasons; her resignation is effective on Wednesday. City council will discuss the next steps to filling the interim position at Tuesday night’s regular meeting and could potentially appoint an interim at that time.

Jamison tells the city that she will continue to operate as the Assistant City Manager and will support whoever takes the top job next.

Lauren Lanmon digs into the search for the interim city manager on KXAN TV at 6 p.m.