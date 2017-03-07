Reward offered for Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive from Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A cash reward up to $7,500 is being offered for anyone with information about a Brownsville fugitive with gang ties on the run.

Agapito Salinas, 45, was added to the state’s top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list by the Texas Department of Public Safety as he is accused of violating his parole. In 2003, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an aggravated robbery in Dallas County.

Salinas has a history with law enforcement. In the 1990s he was convicted of multiple drug and burglary charges.

DPS describes him as 5’9″ tall and weighing an estimated 185 pounds. Salinas has face tattoos of teardrops near both of his eyes, as well as a tattoo of a cross on his forehead and a star on his chin. He sometimes goes by the name Pito.

Salinas’ last known address was in Brownsville and the state of Georgia.

If you have any information about Salinas you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an online tip here.