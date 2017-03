AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people were killed Tuesday when a charter bus from the Austin area became stuck on train tracks in Biloxi. The train hit the bus and dragged it for several hundred feet.

Officials say it was a chaotic scene as passengers were trapped inside the bus and trying to get out as first responders arrived.

The bus was on the tracks for about a minute before the collision happened. Some of the passengers in the back of the bus were able to escape before the crash.

