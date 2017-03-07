Mother suing drunk driver who killed her daughter in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mother is filing a lawsuit against a driver and the business she says last served him alcohol leading to her daughter’s death.

Maleeca Smith, 20, was killed around 2:22 a.m. in north Austin on Gracy Farms Lane and Burnet Road in April of 2015. Police say 26-year-old Shawn Amende was driving drunk when he ran a red light and slammed into her car.

In the lawsuit, Smith’s mother claims Casa Chapala Mexican Grill served alcohol to Amende, even though he was reportedly seen unconscious on top of a table. The lawsuit claims the owners should take responsibility for serving Amende because he posed a danger to himself and others. Amende has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Smith’s mother says while he daughter was tiny, she had a big personality. Smith was a sophomore at the University of Texas at San Antonio and studying physical therapy. She came home to Austin to visit her mom and sister, 21-year-old LaTiya, for the weekend when she died in the crash.

“We were just spending the day together, we were eating, hanging out, we went to Castle Hill together, we took pictures,” said Measha Smith, Maleeca’s mother in 2015. “I had told [Maleeca and LaTiya] a couple of times throughout the day, ‘I’m so glad we’re having fun, I’m glad we’re together just enjoying ourselves.’”

On the night of her death, Smith’s mother was helping her sister make deliveries for her job. They parted ways with Smith saying “See you in a bit. Be careful, I love you.” That was the last time they ever saw her alive.

The mother of two said she wants people to know “it’s stupid and not worth it” to get behind the wheel after drinking.