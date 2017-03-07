Learn to Make Ooblek and Have Fun with Chem!

Oobleck is fun to say….imagine how fun it is to make! Dr. Kate Biberdorf is a professor of chemistry at the University of Texas…she’s dropped by the studio to chat about Fun with Chemistry and give us an awesome demo. Ooblek is a non-Newtonian fluid. When you squeeze it hard, it becomes solid, but when you release pressure it returns to a liquid form. It’s made of cornstarch and water, and you can make it with tonic water which has quinine, it will glow in the dark! If you want to get in on the the next exciting session of Fun With Chemistry, it’s happening Saturday, March 4th from 2 to 5 pm. For registration and information go to funwithchem.com.

Advertisement