Learn to Make Ooblek and Have Fun with Chem!

By Published: Updated:

Oobleck is fun to say….imagine how fun it is to make! Dr. Kate Biberdorf is a professor of chemistry at the University of Texas…she’s dropped by the studio to chat about Fun with Chemistry and give us an awesome demo. Ooblek is a non-Newtonian fluid. When you squeeze it hard, it becomes solid, but when you release pressure it returns to a liquid form. It’s made of cornstarch and water, and you can make it with tonic water which has quinine, it will glow in the dark! If you want to get in on the the next exciting session of Fun With Chemistry, it’s happening Saturday, March 4th from 2 to 5 pm. For registration and information go to funwithchem.com.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s