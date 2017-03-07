In busy start to March, K9 Lobos nabs laundered cash and black tar heroin

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas’ most famous K9 and his partner have had a busy start to the month with a major heroin bust and money laundering find.

The afternoon of Thursday, March 3, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Thumann and Lobos stopped a Ford F-150 on Interstate 10 at the 658 mile marker — near Flatonia — for a traffic violation. Sgt. Thumann noticed extremely nervous behavior from the driver and signs of drug trafficking.

After the driver consented to a search of the vehicle, the deputy and K9 found 35 kilos (77 pounds) of black tar heroin. The haul has an estimated street value of $6.9 million and was hidden inside five large wooden blocks inside a tool box in the bed of the truck.

The driver’s name is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation and was charged with felony drug possession.

Lobos and Sgt. Thumann then started off this week with a major money laundering bust.

The duo stopped a Dodge pickup truck on I-10 at around 11:52 a.m. Monday, also at mile marker 658, for another traffic stop. Sgt. Thumann says the driver was off route and had an “unreasonable” story for being on the road.

The driver refused to let the pair search the truck, so Lobos was sent in to sniff the outside of the vehicle. Lobos then signaled Sgt. Thumann to the driver door for the presence of narcotics. Once inside, Lobos then alerted his partner to a backpack on the floor of the truck with large bundles of U.S. currency inside, totaling $88,000.

David Sanchez, 48, of Falfurrias, said the money did not belong to him. He was booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange on a charge of felony money laundering.