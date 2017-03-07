How to negotiate the maze of SXSW street closures downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest is just a few days away and it’s time to start planning how you’ll get there — or alternatively, how you can best avoid the swell of festival traffic.

Road closures will begin Friday, March 10 and last until March 20 for SXSW events. Pedicab pickup areas and road closures along populated areas like Sixth Street and Riverside have been mapped out.

There will be full closures of Trinity Street and San Jacinto between their Fifth and Sixth Street intersections from 3 a.m. on March 10 until 8 a.m. March 19. A full closure of Sixth Street between Congress and Interstate 35 and Red River Street between Fifth and Seventh streets goes from March 10-19.

There are pedicab pickups/drop-offs along Sixth Street at both the Brazos and Sabine Street southeast curb.

In an effort to limit traffic congestion, the city is encouraging mass transit use, such as Capital Metro, taxi and rideshare companies.

Capital Metro will operate extended hours beginning March 10. Fasten is the official rideshare company of the festival, according to SXSW. They’re also offering a free shuttle service starting at the Austin Convention Center on Friday, March 10 from 10:30 a.m.–3 a.m. until March 18.

The Spring Festival Season 2017 brings thousands more people to Austin this weekend. Austin police have precautionary vehicle and bicycle safety tips:

Park in well-lit areas or attended lots. Over half of all vehicle thefts occur at night. Auto Thieves do not like witnesses and prefer unattended parking lots

Using a combination of both a heavy duty U-lock and bicycle chain lock with combination will further help in prevention of bicycle theft

MAP: Find 5 minute passenger loading/unloading zones here