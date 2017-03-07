Dan Rather on the role of the press, president



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dan Rather stopped by the KXAN News studio on Tuesday to discuss the Rather Prize, a reward for Texas teachers who come up with innovative ideas, but we asked the legendary news anchor for his viewpoint on the current relationship between the media and the president.

“There have always been squabbles,” KXAN Anchor John Dabkovich said, “but is this any different from what you saw in your career?”

“The press’ job, of course, is to be aggressive. News is what people need to know that some powerful person doesn’t want them to know,” Rather said. “I do think for this early in the presidency we never had this poisonous of an atmosphere. Naturally, people will say I’m biased but I think the burden is on the president because he from the beginning believed it was to his benefit to attack the press and attack our standards of freedom of the press. But I do think as early in the presidency we’ve never had it this bad. (It was bad) in the Nixon administration, late in his second term in the watergate period…but we’re still fewer than two months into this presidency.”

“When people say the press is unfair…accuracy and the truth are never unfair. It’s also what’s fair to the American people and not just to the president,” Rather said. “Journalists make mistakes too… you can’t do journalism perfectly.”

On whether President Trump is being treated differently from President Obama.

“Of course it is, it’s different with every presidency,” Rather responded, “You have to see each presidency in itself.”

Rather went on to say that Obama treated the press and the First Amendment in a different manner.

“President Obama in the early stages didn’t get as rough treatment from the press, he didn’t treat the press the way President Trump has done so, he hadn’t broken the norms of such things as, frankly, telling the truth, I thought.”