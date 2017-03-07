Dan Rather challenging Texas teachers to innovate

By Published:
Dan Rather challenging Texas teachers to come up with innovative approach to education. Katie Landaverde is this year's winner (KXAN Photo)
Dan Rather challenging Texas teachers to come up with innovative approach to education. Katie Landaverde is this year's winner (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather is challenging teachers across Texas to come up with innovative ways to improve education.

As part of the challenge, Rather introduced the Rather Prize, a $10,000 award for educators who come up with the best idea to improve education in Texas.

Katie Landaverde is this year’s winner of the Rather Prize for her plan to improve education in Texas. Landaverde and Rather joined us in the KXAN studio to discuss their efforts.

“Our idea is to create morning workshops for Lake Dallas Elementary students that are taught by Lake Dallas High School students, community members, and teachers,” says Landaverde. “Students will attend morning seminars on the topics of their choice.”

The goal of the program is to provide many opportunities for students at an early age to explore their different passions and future careers. Landaverde says by allowing them to tailor their learning among a wide variety of subjects, older students develop expertise by teaching subjects of their interest to younger students.

For more information on the Rather Prize, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s