Dan Rather challenging Texas teachers to innovate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather is challenging teachers across Texas to come up with innovative ways to improve education.

As part of the challenge, Rather introduced the Rather Prize, a $10,000 award for educators who come up with the best idea to improve education in Texas.

Katie Landaverde is this year’s winner of the Rather Prize for her plan to improve education in Texas. Landaverde and Rather joined us in the KXAN studio to discuss their efforts.

“Our idea is to create morning workshops for Lake Dallas Elementary students that are taught by Lake Dallas High School students, community members, and teachers,” says Landaverde. “Students will attend morning seminars on the topics of their choice.”

The goal of the program is to provide many opportunities for students at an early age to explore their different passions and future careers. Landaverde says by allowing them to tailor their learning among a wide variety of subjects, older students develop expertise by teaching subjects of their interest to younger students.

For more information on the Rather Prize, click here.