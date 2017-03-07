Cuban imprisoned for impersonating US border agent in Texas

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a Cuban man living in South Texas must serve 18 months in a U.S. prison for impersonating a Border Patrol agent to scam other immigrants.

Eugene Agustin Munoz-Canellas was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in McAllen, Texas.

Investigators say the 55-year-old man is a permanent U.S. resident who lived in Mission, Texas.

Authorities say Munoz-Canellas falsely portrayed himself as a Border Patrol agent in 2015 and 2016 to solicit bribes from people seeking legal status in the U.S. He pleaded guilty in November to impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors say Munoz-Canellas has a history of theft and fraud. He faces deportation after serving his prison term.