Construction at I-35 and FM 3406 breaks ground in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Construction is underway on I-35 at FM 3406/Old Settlers Boulevard. Crews will widen the Old Settlers bridge, adding two U-turn bridges in each direction while building sidewalks and bicycle lanes at the intersection.

Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw calls the interstate a blessing and a curse. It’s helped bring in big names to the area, like IKEA, making Round Rock a shopping destination

“The problem with it is, it’s not just Round Rock residents traveling through here. There’s a lot more people traveling on I-35 in Round Rock that even live in Round Rock,” says McGraw. “This is not a Round Rock problem, but Round Rock has to deal with it because it’s going right through the middle of our city.”

The project will cost about $12.5 million. It won’t be finished until Spring of 2019.

Lisa Lyons commutes the area at least three days a week. She says that the improvements are needed and it’s all a part of growing pains. “Something we have to deal with and I think we better do it as opposed to wait.”

Even through all the construction, she says there’s one thing she’s looking forward to. “It won’t be like MoPac!”

Drivers in Round Rock should take note that the eastbound side of Old Settlers Boulevard is going to be shut down at the end of May for six months. Detours will be placed for drivers once the closure is underway.

Traffic wishing to head eastbound over Old Settlers Boulevard will be diverted south on the I-35 frontage road to the U-turn at US 79, and then north on the I-35 frontage road back to Old Settlers Boulevard. Additional alternate routes would be to take Chisholm Trail south to Sam Bass Road, or to take RM 1431 to Sam Bass Road, down to Creek Bend Boulevard, over to Wyoming Springs Drive down to FM 620 and back to I-35.