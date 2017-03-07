Bus involved in deadly Biloxi crash last inspected in December

Related Coverage 3 killed, 35 injured after train hits charter bus from Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Echo Tours & Charters bus involved in Tuesday’s deadly crash in Biloxi passed its last three inspections with the most recent being in December, KXAN has learned.

According to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Echo Tours & Charters LP based in Dallas, has had six crashes in the past two years. One of those resulted in at least one injury and five required the vehicle to be towed away.

Over the same two-year period, there were 24 violations listed for the company including:

Failure to obey traffic control devices

Speeding

Using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving

Driver did not have valid license to drive this type of vehicle

Brake problems

Damaged or discolored windshield

Warning device problems

Emergency exit-related problems

Echo Tours & Charters has 169 drivers who operate 113 vehicles from locations in Dallas, Tyler, Waco and Houston.