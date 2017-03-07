‘Bathroom Bill’ under revision as public feedback begins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first public hearing for Senate Bill 6, deemed the Bathroom Bill by critics, is going before the State Affairs Committee on Tuesday. Lawmakers are planning for hours of testimony.

KXAN’s media partner, The Texas Tribune, is reporting the bill will have two sections modified before public comment begins. The first removes the section of increased penalties for certain crimes committed in a bathroom. For example, if someone is assaulted in the bathroom it would have been a higher charge than if that assault occurred on the sidewalk. The second adds new language that explains the reasoning for the bill. Essentially saying the bill is protecting the safety, welfare, and well-being of children and Texas residents.

Political experts say some of the reasons for the changes are to garner more public support. A poll conducted last month by the Texas Politics Project and the Texas Tribune found that 76 percent of Republican voters believe a transgender person should use the bathroom associated with their biological sex. However only 27 percent of those Republicans said it was an issue that needs to be legislated and 35 percent said it wasn’t important at all.

“That’s a sign that public opinion is not very set,” says James Henson, Texas Politics Project Director. “We’re not talking about something like the death penalty or abortion where people have examined the issue a lot and have fixed opinions that you can see over a long period of time. This is relatively new to the agenda and it doesn’t appear the public is ready for the legislators to act on it.”

Henson says the lack of consensus among Republican voters is one reason Governor Greg Abbott has not taken a stance on rights for those who are transgender.

“I don’t think it’s a mystery why the Governor is staying out of it, it’s something they do when their constituents are divided. They let the legislators sort it out if it is something that is not one of their priorities,” says Henson.

The Governor’s office did not respond to KXAN’s request for an updated statement on his stance concerning SB6.

To bring the bill for a vote the Senate needs 19 signed on – so far 18 senators have said they support it. However, political experts say even if it passes the Senate it has an uphill battle in the House.

Tuesday’s public hearing gets underway at 8 a.m. inside the State Capitol.

Kate Weidaw is live with both sides of the debate over SB6 on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.