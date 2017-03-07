At least 3 killed after train hits charter bus from Austin

Multiple people dead in charter bus from Austin after it was hit by a train in Biloxi, Miss. on March, 7, 2017 (WXXV Photo)
Multiple people dead in charter bus from Austin after it was hit by a train in Biloxi, Miss. on March, 7, 2017 (WXXV Photo)

BILOXI, Miss. (KXAN/AP) — At least three people are dead after a train hit a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials say the charter bus came from Austin. Around 50 people were on board the bus when it was hit. John Ferrari, the CEO of bus company Echo Transportation, tells KXAN they are tracking media reports and will release a statement on the crash.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

Creel said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn’t know where this bus was headed.

  • This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

