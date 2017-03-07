A Fun Way for the Whole Family to Battle it Out with Foam Darts

If you decide to do a staycation for Spring Break, and feel like blowing off a little steam, you might want to check out Dart ‘Em Up. I headed out to learn more, and try my hand at it. Dart Em Up is located on Highway 183. It’s a large open space with obstacles with a variety of fun games to play with foam dart guns. They have more than 800 blasters available to rent. They also work with a couple of nonprofit organizations to provide birthday parties for less fortunate kids. For more information or to book your next party, visit DartEmUp.com.

