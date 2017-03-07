A Fun Way for the Whole Family to Battle it Out with Foam Darts

If you decide to do a staycation for Spring Break, and feel like blowing off a little steam, you might want to check out Dart ‘Em Up. I headed out to learn more, and try my hand at it. Dart Em Up is located on Highway 183. It’s a large open space with obstacles with a variety of fun games to play with foam dart guns. They have more than 800 blasters available to rent. They also work with a couple of nonprofit organizations to provide birthday parties for less fortunate kids. For more information or to book your next party, visit DartEmUp.com.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.