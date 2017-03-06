Two separate gas leaks in Austin lead to evacuation, closures

Gas leak shuts down San Gabriel and 22nd Street in West Campus. March 6, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Gas leak shuts down San Gabriel and 22nd Street in West Campus. March 6, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to two gas leaks in Central Austin that have led to road closures and an evacuation.

At 2:17 p.m., Austin firefighters were called to 10th Street and Interstate 35 at 2:17 p.m. and are responding to a 4-inch gas main break. Another break was reported at 22nd Street and San Gabriel, in West Campus, at 2:23 p.m.

Both gas leaks were caused by construction crews, the Austin Fire Department said. Texas Gas is on scene at the West Campus leak where an evacuation is underway.

