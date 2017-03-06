Transgender student complains after remark by teacher’s aide

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas transgender student has filed a complaint with her school district saying a teacher’s aide was insensitive when the aide questioned the student’s use of a women’s bathroom.

KDFW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2m8i2AH ) that 16-year-old Ishy Valdez and her mother have spoken with Castleberry school district officials about Wednesday’s confrontation.

Valdez, who’s transitioning from a boy to a girl, says she and other students were at Tarrant County College for a class when she was approached by the aide.

The teen says the aide made clear she disapproved of Valdez using the women’s bathroom because the teen was born a boy.

A district administrator declined to comment.

President Donald Trump has revoked a prior directive by former President Barack Obama advising public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

___

Information from: KDFW-TV, http://www.myfoxdfw.com