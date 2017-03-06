Suspect caught in unsolved murder of Austin man Lewis Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly two years as an unsolved murder case and a family waiting for answers, the suspect has been identified and is already behind bars.

Jamal Boyd, 26, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Lewis Anthony Lane to death on April 24, 2015. Police and EMS crews arrived in south Austin to find Lewis shot in the middle of the street around 4 a.m. Medics took him to University Medical Center Brackenridge, where he died from those gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Gaines Mill Lane, near Manchaca Road and William Cannon Drive. Police spent that morning at the scene and a neighboring home looking for clues. At the time police had not located any witnesses to the shooting, just people who heard the gunshots ring out.

“Immediately I started screaming. It’s like you don’t believe that. You don’t want to hear that,” said Lane’s mother Chantel Session in 2015. “All kind of things are going through my head. That was the worst day of my life. I mean, I’ve been through a lot. But that right there was the worst day of my life.”

According to the affidavit, Lane had a history of robbing people of illegal narcotics. A person close to Lane told police he robbed Boyd, also known as Prince Apollo.

A friend of Lane’s told investigators they had driven to Boyd’s to purchase marijuana despite the previous robbery and that they were in different gangs. Once inside Boyd’s house, the friend told him he needed to work on his issues with Lane. Boyd allegedly agreed to talk to Lane outside in the car.

The friend said as they drove around it soon became clear Boyd and Lane could not resolve their issues. Instead, the men asked for him to pull over so they can fight. At this point, the driver stopped on Gaines Mill Lane as Boyd pulled out a gun and shot Lane, states the affidavit.

“That was my son, my only son,” said Chantel. “I feel like he was taken from us before he was even given a chance to even really show himself, not to us, but show himself what he was capable of doing.”

According to court documents, Lane punched a man in the face in 2012 after stealing his cellphone. He was eventually convicted of theft and spent a few months in state jail. However, his family believes he was trying to change — for himself and his daughter.

Boyd was arrested on a separate charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 27, 2015; he was convicted and he was sentenced 5 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where he has been since February 2016. According to TDCJ records, Boyd was eligible for parole as early as June 2017. Boyd is facing new charges for murder, which is a first degree felony.