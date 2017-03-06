Safety improvements begin on dangerous Lamar, Parmer intersection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safety improvements are beginning on one of Austin’s most dangerous intersections. Lamar Boulevard and Parmer Lane are part of the focus of the Vision Zero plan to fix the hot spots for crashes in the city.

The nearly $650,000 improvements include, a right-turn island, adding high visibility cross walks, a new traffic signal and pedestrian hybrid beacon. The goal is to eventually have zero fatal crashes in Austin.

However, before things get better traffic is expected to back up in the area during construction. One lane of Lamar and Parmer will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next four weeks.

Drivers who spoke with KXAN said the safety improvements are needed.

“Saw a car flipped upside down and the speed limit is what like 50 right here. So however that happened something definitely needs to be changed,” said driver Jess Smith.

This is the fourth intersection to see improvements. Crews just finished up work on Lamar and Rundberg. Construction begins on the final intersection, West Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road, later this spring.