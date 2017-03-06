Microneedling to Improve the Appearance of Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Scars

Microneedling can bring new life and luster to your skin. Amanda stopped in at spa810 in Lakeway to learn more about it. SkinPen is a medical grade, state-of-the-art microneedling device designed to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and scars on the face and body. It allows for controlled induction of the skin’s self-repair process by creating thousands of precise micro-injuries in the dermis, automatically triggering new collagen synthesis without causing scar tissue formation. Microneedling has been safely used in a wide variety of patient-types including patients of all skin-types. The variable depth (.25mm to 2.5mm) of SkinPen and the cordless design provide significant versatility to create change in many areas of the body, including the face, neck, chest, arms, hands, legs, abdomen and back. The actual procedure typically takes 30 minutes depending on the size and number of areas treated and the severity of damage on the skin and results in little to no downtime for the patient. spa810 is located at 2009 Main Street, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Call 512-524-9602 or go to spa810.com for more details.

