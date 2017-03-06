Massive wildfire near Amarillo 0% contained, injuring 4 firefighters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — A massive wildfire northeast of Amarillo has burned 12,000 acres and is still at 0 percent containment.

Around 150 homes are threatened by the fire and mandatory evacuations are in effect. Officials say the fire path is currently 2 miles wide and 10 miles long.

Four firefighters were injured fighting what they’re calling the Dumas Complex Wildfire. Two of the injured firefighters are in critical condition.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire.

For continuous updates visit MyHighPlains.com.

Black spots are fires seen by satellite. Rapid fire spread today due to strong winds. Preliminary, non-operational data. #phwx #okwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/H8nlryd3fU — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 6, 2017