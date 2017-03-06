Massive wildfire near Amarillo 0% contained, injuring 4 firefighters

Wildfire ear roads 136 & 245 outside of Amarillo. March 6, 2017 (Amarillo Fire Department Photo)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — A massive wildfire northeast of Amarillo has burned 12,000 acres and is still at 0 percent containment.

Around 150 homes are threatened by the fire and mandatory evacuations are in effect. Officials say the fire path is currently 2 miles wide and 10 miles long.

Four firefighters were injured fighting what they’re calling the Dumas Complex Wildfire. Two of the injured firefighters are in critical condition.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire.

